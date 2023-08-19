Cogan Station, Pa. — Don A. Harlan, 87, of Cogan Station passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023 at the Williamsport Home. He was greeted at heaven's gates by his beloved sons Wayne and Randy and wife Christine who preceded him in death on August 4, 2023.

Born July 12, 1936 in White Pine, he was a son of the late Milton and Mary (Bonnell) Harlan.

Don married his beloved wife, Christine L. (Shultz) Harlan, on October 24, 1959 and together they spent 63 years creating a beautiful life. Don retired as a machinist from Textron. He was a member of Lycoming Valley Baptist Church and enjoyed traveling. He was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran.

Don is survived by two brothers, Gene Harlan (Loretta) of Trout Run and Leslie Harlan (Cathy) of Nokesville, Virginia; five sisters-in-law, Freda Muthler (William), Sue Stedfole, Rita Bauman, June Davis (Keith), and Tammy Smith, as well as several nieces, nephews, and extended family.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sons, MSGT Wayne A. Harlan on September 13, 2020 and Randy A. Harlan on March 25, 2022; his siblings, Max Harlan and his wife Alfreda; and Virginia Brouse and her husband, Walter.

A funeral service to honor Don’s life will be held Thursday, 11 a.m. August 24, 2023 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Summit Cemetery, Cogan House Twp. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at Sanders.

Memorial donations in Don’s name may be made to Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Rd., Bear, Delaware 19701.

Online condolences may be made on his memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Don Harlan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.