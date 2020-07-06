South Williamsport -- Dominick J. “Chiz” Mazzante, 97, of South Williamsport passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020 at his home, surrounded by family.

Dominick was born in Avis on January 16, 1923 a son of Louis and Antoinette (DeVito) Mazzante.

He and his wife, the former Carmella Theresa Noviello were married on February 6, 1946.

Dominick was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. He retired as foreman at the former Cobblers Shoes in Williamsport

Dominick was a veteran of World War II. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Coast Guard and was involved in both the invasion of Iwo Jima and Okinawa. He enjoyed his free time as a long-standing baseball coach for the Little League Mountaineers for more than 15 years, and as an active member of the Republican league where he played poker until the age of 95. Dominick’s greatest happiness in life came from his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He was a cheerful, caring, and supportive father and grandfather. When you visited “Pap’s house” you would often find him singing, dancing, telling a joke or sharing a story. He always found a way to spend quality time and develop close relationships with each of his 9 children, 38 grandchildren and 45 great children. His calm presence will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Surviving are nine children and their families; Louis (Jean) of Easton, Dominick (Patricia) of Williamsport, James (Kim) of Linden, Ann Engel of South Williamsport, Mike (Lin) of Florence, SC, Rita (Kurt) Wertz of South Williamsport, Thomas (Joanne) of Bethlehem, Nancy (Joseph) Caschera of South Williamsport, Linda (Lee) Fessler of South Williamsport, 38 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren, five great great grandchildren, a sister Rosie Yonkin of Cogan Station, he also leaves behind his wonderful caregiver Gail Merrick.

In addition to his parents, his wife of 62 years Carmella T. Mazzette died February 6, 2009, he was also preceded in death by brothers; John, Louis, James, and Ralph Mazzante and a sister, Thelma Carnevale

The family will receive family and friends at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 133 E. 3rd St., Williamsport on Wednesday, July 8, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Proper social distancing and adhering to state and CDC guidelines are encouraged.

Because of size restrictions and social distancing, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday July 9, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport with the Rev. William Corcoran officiating.

Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery with full military honors accorded by the Korean War Veterans of Lycoming County.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions may be made in Dominick’s name to adoaa.org/donate.

Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a fond memory.