Linden -- Dolores Kay Mundy, 80, of Linden passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at her home.

Born October 19, 1939 in Huntington, she was a daughter to the late Claire G. Hardy and the former Edna B. Rolls. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 brothers and a sister.

Dolores loved playing bingo with her granddaughter and family. She was the backbone to her family and was very involved in their lives. Earlier in her life she worked as a seamstress, and also at Hills and Ames. She was a member of the Linden United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her loving husband, Carl R. Mundy, Jr.; daughters, Kimberly Kay (Steve) Boguslaw, of Williamsport and Robin Ann Hannan (Kevin Kennedy), of Williamsport; sons, Robert Scott (Krista) Elder, of Texas and Carl D. Aldenderfer, of Linden; grandchildren, Nicole Kay Bartholomew (Patrick Heller), Robert Scott (Ashley) Elder III, Zachary Hannan, Nevan Elder, Christian Aldenderfer and Jacob Aldenderfer; great-grandchildren, Dylan Dale, Cobrin Matthews, Kylee Dale, Cyza Kay Matthews, and Jennifer Marie Pauling; a great-great-grandson, Cobra Matthews; step children, William “Bill” (Tammy) Mundy, Tina D. (Jeff) Regan and Robert “Bobby” (Angela) Mundy; 3 step grandchildren, Addison, Tasha, and Arianna; and 6 brothers and sisters.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, 125 N. Main St., Jersey Shore. A time of visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, July 28, at Welker Funeral Home.

She will be laid to rest in the Green Lawn Memorial Park.

Expressions of love may be made at www.WelkerFuneralHome.com.