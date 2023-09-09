Williamsport, Pa. — Dolores Jean Keaner Harman, 90, formerly of Williamsport, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 7, 2023 in Sayre, Pa. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James B. Harman whom she married August 14, 1954 and shared 45 years with until his passing in 1999.

Born January 17, 1933 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of William M. and Q. Esther (Hinkel) Keaner.

Jean was a 1950 graduate of South Williamsport High School. She dedicated 45 years of her life to the telecommunications industry as a switchboard operator for The Bell of PA, now known as AT&T. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. Jean was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church for over 65 years. Her faith was a cornerstone of her life, guiding her actions and inspiring those around her. Jean found joy in the simple pleasures of life; knitting and reading. She enjoyed being a mentor at Jackson Elementary School helping young children with their reading.

Surviving are two sons, Dennis Harman of Hughesville and Donald Harman of Phoenix, Arizona; a foster son, Rick Harvey of Mesa, Arizona; five grandchildren, Christopher Harman and Tricia Garza of Arizona, Lindsay Derrick of Washington, and Lance and Layton Harman of Hughesville; two foster grandchildren, Kaine Harvey of Mesa, Arizona, and Kami Sue McGregor of Kansas; nine great-grandchildren, Ryan, Josh, Nathan, Jase, Braxton, Mack, Finn, Dominic, and Autumn; four foster grandchildren, Weston, Paisley, Audrey, and Kinsley; a sister Judy Keefer (Eugene) of Athens; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, William Hinkle and Richard Keaner; a sister, Beatrice “Peggy” Bausinger; one great-grandson, Logan; and two infant twin great-granddaughters, Mikayla and Kali.

A funeral service to honor Jean’s life will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, September 14 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 844 W. Fourth Street, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Montoursville Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jean’s name to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Muscular Dystrophy Association, 1016 W. Jackson Blvd #1073, Chicago, IL 60607.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on Jean’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

