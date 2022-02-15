Montoursville -- Dolores E. Barbour (nee Glace), 85, of Montoursville passed away on Saturday afternoon, February 12, 2022 at her daughter's home with her family by her side. Dolores accepted Jesus as her personal Savior as a young girl, when her grandmother took her to a church service at The Salvation Army in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Therefore, we have the assured Hope that she is now in the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Born in Williamsport, Pennsylvania on May 6, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Andrew W. and Edith (Edgar) Glace. Dolores is survived by one brother, Gary (Sharon) Glace. She was predeceased by a brother Andrew Lee Glace.

Dolores graduated from Montoursville Area High School in 1954. She entered the workforce until she married. She truly was the best homemaker, wife and mother; we were blessed to have her as ours. She took pride in her work and did every task with excellence. She was the model Proverbs 31 woman.

After raising her own three children she cared for her three grandchildren with as much love and care as she raised her own.

She married the love of her life, Jack K. Barbour on February 11, 1956. They were married for 64 years before Jack's passing on October 5, 2020. Together they had three children David (Sharon) Barbour and Jill (Jeffrey) Arnold. She was predeceased by a son, Jack "Keith" Barbour, Jr. His widow, Margaret Barbour survives.

In addition to her children, she is survived and will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Meagan (Christopher) Bond, Andrew (Mikayla) Arnold and Julia (Ethan) Barley and two great grandsons Atticus Jack Bond and Henry Robert Bond. Additionally, will be missed by many nieces and nephews and some very special friends.

Prior to her illness she attended Moreland Community Church. She also served as a Sunday school teacher and deaconess at Community Baptist Church for more than 20 years.

A service to honor the life of Dolores will be held Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Moreland Community Church, 1300 Church Drive, Muncy. Ryan Brosious, Executive Pastor at Christ Wesleyan Church, will officiate. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until the time of service on Saturday at church.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to one of the following organizations, which Dolores held close to her heart: Moreland Community Church at 1300 Church Drive Muncy, PA 17756; The Salvation Army at 457 Market Street Williamsport, PA 17701; Samaritan's Purse PO Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

