Williamsport -- Dolores B. Miller passed from this world to her heavenly home on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

Dolores was born on October 13, 1934, the daughter of Harley V. and Dorothy L. Shreffler. She attended school in Williamsport and met the love of her life, Robert G. Miller, at the swings in Memorial Park in sixth grade.

Bob and Dolores married at age 19 and resided in Williamsport, where they raised six children. They devoted their lives to their family. Dolores was an affectionate and caring mother, cooking every day, filling tables with baked goods, taking care of the house, loving her family unconditionally, and yes, pulling her hair out over her children's antics.

Later in life, Dolores went to work for the Williamsport Hospital in the dietary department. She was dedicated to her job and found new strength in working while caring for her family. After retirement, Dolores enjoyed a quiet and pleasant life in her home on Eldred Street, surrounded by friends and family.

Dolores is survived by her six children; Karen Fischer (Gary), Timothy Miller (Sharon), Michael Miller (Leann), Lori Swisher (Robert), Mark Miller (Rosie), and Jodi Miller (Adrienne); seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Dolores was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Miller, with whom she is now reunited in heaven. Her parents and a brother, Robert Schreffler, also preceded her in death.

The family will receive family and friends on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Paul Calvary United Methodist Church, 1427 Memorial Ave., Williamsport, PA 17701. In keeping with CDC guidelines, a mask will be required.

A funeral service will be held at the church on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ann Runnels officiating.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the staff at the Williamsport Home, where they affectionately gave Dolores the name "Mama Dee." To honor Mama Dee's memory, take some extra time to laugh, to love, and to hold those who are dear closer.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions in Dolores's name may be made to Lycoming County S.P.C.A., 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements. Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign the register book or to share a fond memory.