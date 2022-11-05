Turbotville — Dolores Ann Shoemaker, 84, of Turbotville passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Watsontown Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Born February 21, 1938 in Montour County, she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth Sones and Norman “Short” Young. On May 5, 1953, she married R. Richard “Dick” Shoemaker and together they celebrated 51 years until his passing on December 22, 2004.

Dolores attended Danville High School. From the age of 8 she was cared for by her grandparents, the late Thomas and Hattie Sones, of Washingtonville. Over the years, she worked at Turbotville Dress Factory, Fullers Store, Beulah Snyder Diner, JJ Newberry of Milton, and had her own cleaning business for many years. She always helped at the local Fireman’s Carnival, and with all community fundraisers.

She was a member of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, Watsontown. Dolores enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, and helping anyone in need of help, especially with household chores. She was always willing and able to lend a helping hand to others.

She is survived by her daughter: Sue Ann Wilver and her husband Ray, of Northumberland; one son: Gary Wayne Shoemaker and his companion Kelly Buck, of Watsontown; one grandson: Richard Wayne Shoemaker; great-grandson: Devin Shoemaker; step-grandson: Shane Gardner; and two step-great-grandsons: Aiden and Logan Gardner. She is also survived by her lifelong friend Eleanor Gardner of Turbotville.

Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, November 7 at Brooks Funeral Home, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with her nephew, Pastor Shawn McNett, officiating. Burial will follow in Muncy Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations in her memory be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com

