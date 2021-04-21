Milton -- Dolores A. Day, 81, of rural Milton, formerly of Turbotville, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021 at her home.

Born June 23, 1939 in Kingston, Luzerne County, she was the daughter of the late Charles W. and Elizabeth L. (MacDonald) Hoffman.

She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Turbotville and former member of the Turbotville Lioness Club. She enjoyed sewing and made lap quilts for area nursing home residents. She was a volunteer with the Janet Weis Center at Geisinger, enjoyed traveling, and cherished all the times she spent with her family.

​Surviving are two daughters: Debra A. Honeychurch and her husband Mark of Milton and Tammy E. Kostura and her husband Jim in Wisconsin; two sons: Charles "Chuck" Day, of Milton and Danny A. Day, Jr., and his wife Allison of Sunbury; four grandchildren: Skyler and Markus Kostura and Vince and Brittany Day; two step-grandchildren: Rochelle Hetrick and Hayley Honeychurch; two sisters: Theda M. Belles and her husband Donnie of Shickshinny and Charlotte W. Yoder of Lewisburg, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her parents was a sister, Bette Cromley, and a brother-in-law, Jim Yoder.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family at Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville, with burial in Highland Cemetery, New Columbia.

​In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in her memory be made to the Janet Weis Children's Center at Geisinger, Danville at www.geisinger.org.

