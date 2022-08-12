Montgomery — Dolly A. Fox, 68, of Montogmery died Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Embassy of Loyalsock.

She was born March 15, 1954 in Turbotville, a daughter of the late Robert and Caroline (Deeter) Tompkins. On August 13, 1983, she married Benjamin Fox, who survives. Together they celebrated nearly 39 years of marriage.

Dolly worked for the former Pennsylvania House, Lewisburg.

She loved gardening, always having a garden at her house.

Surviving in addition to her husband, are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Nick Holliday, of Montgomery and Ed and Mitzi Fox, of Montoursville; one daughter and son-in-law, Lorrie and Mike Chaapel, of Williamsport; three brothers; five sisters; and two grandchildren, Skylar and Hunter.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by one sister, Freda Pichardo.

The family is planning a memorial service to be held at a later date.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

