Lock Haven -- Dianne Y. Bilbay, 74, of Woodward Ave. Lock Haven, passed away Jan. 2, 2022 at the Gatehouse Hospice in Williamsport.

She was born in Renovo, Pa. on Sept. 16, 1947 to the late Alvin and Lucille Lucas Brookens. Dianne was a graduate of the Bucktail High School and had worked at the former Lock Haven Silk Mill and Ames Department store where she had retired from. She enjoyed collecting Merry-go-rounds and coloring. She was united in marriage to Mahlon L. Bilbay Jan. 22, 1966

Survivors include three daughters: Hazel Henry, Lisa Youthers and Tammy (George) Miller. Also surviving are two brothers: Anson and Alvin Brookens, five grandchildren: Stephanie Ferrer, Courtney Dunlap, David McCartney Jr. and Seth Young and TJ Henry who resided with her. Also surviving are nine great grandchildren, she was preceded in death by three brothers: Gary, Raymond and Ronald Brookens and two sisters; Sandy Ropiza and Shirley Olmstead and a son in-law Todd Henry

Arrangements are being completed by the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC., 121 W. Main St. Lock Haven.

Services and burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Facebook page.

To plant a tree in memory of Dianne Bilbay as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



