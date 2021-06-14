Williamsport -- Dianne L. Kepler, 51, of Williamsport passed away Friday, June 11, 2021 surrounded by her family at home.

Born August 25, 1969 in Williamsport she was a daughter of the late Stanley Sr. and Deanna (Keller) Kepler.

She was a graduate of Williamsport High School and earned her Bachelor’s degree from Pennsylvania College of Technology. When she wasn’t busy street hustlin’ she enjoyed watching Forensic Files and spending time with her family.

Surviving are her daughters, Kersten Davis (Sam), Brittany Eisner, Hailey Eisner, and Autumn Haight all of Williamsport; grandchildren, Kiylee, Lyric, Remy and Layana; a sister, Christine Splain; and her favorite cousin, Tina Fraley.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, William Kolanda and Stanley “Skip” Kepler, Jr.

A celebration of Dianne’s life will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences and service information may be made on Dianne’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Dianne Kepler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



