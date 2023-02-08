Williamsport, Pa. — Dianne B. Hibbler, 83, of Williamsport passed away Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Robert D. "Hib" Hibbler on Nov. 14, 2005.

Born July 13, 1939 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Victor and Valira (Tacka) Thomke.

Dianne was a graduate of St. Mary’s High School and retired from West Pharmaceutical Services. She was a hard worker all her life, and was an important part of the family business, R. Hibbler Painting Co. She was a member of the Newberry Independent Club and Polish Club for many years.

Dianne coached Little League Softball and enjoyed fishing, hunting, gambling, playing cards, and spending time at Pine Creek with family. Most of all, Dianne loved and cherished spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Surviving are her two children, Richard J. Hibbler (Wendy), of Williamsport, and Barbara E. Levering, of Cogan Station; eight grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren, with one on the way.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert S. Hibbler; a granddaughter, Monica Rae Shearer; a brother, Joe Thomke, sister, Patricia Nittinger; and a son-in-law, James Levering.

A memorial service to honor the life of Dianne will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Woodward Township Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made on Dianne’s obituary page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

