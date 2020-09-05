Watsontown -- Diane Wenner Dawson, a resident of Watsontown, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020, at the age of 74. With a nod to her unique spirit, the standard obituary format will not be used. Diane believed strongly in organ donation and was able to fulfill her indicated wish to participate in the Gift of Life Donor Program posthumously.

Her instructions were to have no services or gatherings. Her ashes will rest under an American mountain-ash tree, selected by Diane because the berries are her favorite shade of orange. Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Services PC is assisting her daughter in carrying out Diane's final wishes.

In lieu of flowers or other material objects, the family asks that donations be made to the Watsontown "Police K9 Project", 318 Main St., Watsontown, PA 17777. Diane was instrumental in funding K9 Mariska's journey to the Watsontown Police Department, and would want that support to continue.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown.