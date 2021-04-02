Williamsport -- Diane Marie Zima, 68, a resident of ManorCare Health Services South, passed away at UPMC Susquehanna on March 30, 2021 with her family at her side.

Diane was born in Lancaster on March 12, 1953, the daughter of Robert H. and Nadine S. (Walters) Zima.

A Licensed Practical Nurse, she worked at ManorCare Health Services – South for many years. Diane enjoyed music and had played the piano when she was younger. She was also active in the Order of the Eastern Star.

Surviving are her children and their families; Stephanie Mitchell of Hughesville, Adam Lutz of Newberry; grandchildren, Nathan and Taylor Mitchell and a brother Todd Zima.

In addition to her parents, a brother Doug Zima preceded her in death.

At Diane’s request, their will be no services.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com