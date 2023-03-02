Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Diane Marie Vartenisian Lowmiller, 69, of Loyalsock passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at WeCare at Loyalsock.

Born November 11, 1954 in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Patricia (Garvey) Vartenisian.

Diane was a graduate of Williamsport High School. For many years, she worked in the bakery department at Weis Markets in Montoursville.

She attended First United Methodist Church and enjoyed word searches. Diane was friendly, caring, thoughtful, and never met a stranger. She had a wonderful memory with the ability to describe events and moments in her life as if you were there in the moment. Diane had the largest heart, going above and beyond to be there for those she loved and will be greatly missed.

Surviving are her three siblings, Kevin Vartenisian (Wendy Kline) and Jeff Vartenisian (Sue Brandt) of Williamsport and Cindy Petry of Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lowmiller and a sister, Kim E. Fischer on April 15, 2022.

A funeral service to honor the life of Diane will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 3 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. Burial will follow in Montoursville Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at Sanders.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Diane’s name may be made to Hope Enterprises, 2401 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Diane’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

