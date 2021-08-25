Lewisburg -- Diane L. Shoemaker, 66, of Lewisburg and formerly of Hughesville, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 23, 2021 at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born October 12, 1954 in Muncy, she was the daughter of the late Richard, Sr. and Joan (Burkhart) Shaylor. She was married to Donald E. Shoemaker on October 25, 2003, and they have celebrated 17 years of marriage.

​Diane was a 1972 graduate of Hughesville High School. She worked at Country Cupboards in Lewisburg for many years.

She enjoyed gardening and crocheting. She was a happy, free-spirited person who loved to dance and laugh. Diane cherished all the time she could spend with her family, and deeply loved her grandsons.

In addition to her husband, Donald, she is survived by her son: Bradley Andrews and his wife Autumn, of Pennsdale; a daughter: Dolly Hafner and her husband Chuck, of South Williamsport; four grandsons: Charlie and Danny Hafner and Anthony and Braden Andrews; three brothers: Richard E. (Angela) Shaylor Jr., and Donald (Debbie) Shaylor, both of Muncy, and James (Missy) Shaylor, of Tivoli; three sisters: Jean Winder, Shirley Johnson, and Janet (Fred) Nichols, all of Hughesville; and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 28 at Hughesville Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc, 5069 Route 220 Hwy, Hughesville, where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dave Harman of St. Mark's Church, Lairdsville officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hughesville.

