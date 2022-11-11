Williamsport — Diane Jean Carpenter, 72, of Williamsport was called home to Heaven from Williamsport North Nursing Facility on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

Born December 19, 1949 in Blossburg, she was the daughter of the late James and Marion (Davis) Fish and also was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Fish.

She was a graduate of Mansfield High School. Diane loved Jesus as her Lord and Savior. She was a previous member of Central Baptist Church and currently attended the GAP Fellowship. Diane’s greatest joys in life were spent with her children and grandchildren.

Surviving are three daughters, Christina Bruno (Vincent) of Williamsport, Jennifer Stansbury (Michael) of Leesburg, Virginia and Jamie Ellis (James) of Mt. Holly Springs; six grandchildren Andrew, Sydney, Ethan, Tristen, Cole, and Peyton, and a brother Jeff Fish of Aurora, Colorado.

In keeping with the family’s wishes services will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Diane’s name may be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness NAMI Keystone Pennsylvania 105 Braunlich Dr. Ste 200 Pittsburgh, PA 15237-3351. http://www.namincpa.org

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be expressed on Diane’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

