Williamsport, Pa. — Diane J. “Di” Barger, 71, of Williamsport passed on April 23, 2023 at Williamsport South Rehabilitation and Nursing Home.

She was born on March 20, 1952, a daughter to the late Norman B. and Kathryn R. (Hunter) Kelly.

Throughout her life, Di worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse, mainly at nursing homes. She lived in Kentucky for a time before moving back to Williamsport about 10 years ago.

She is survived by her sister, Sharon Kelly Edler of Trout Run, as well as her brother William C. “Bill” (Betty) Kelly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert “Bob” Kelly.

At Di’s request, funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling final arrangements. To share a memory or sign an online register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Di’s name to Third St. United Methodist Church, 931 E. Third St., Williamsport PA 17701.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.