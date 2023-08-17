Rote, Pa. — Diane Fowler, 81, of Rote passed away Wednesday, August 16, 2023, in the UPMC Williamsport Hospital.

She was born in Lock Haven on July 26, 1942, to Samuel and Ethel Wells Page.

Diane was united in marriage on May 13, 1961 to Donald Fowler who survives at home. She enjoyed playing bingo, going on bus trips, playing the piano, and talking about her grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as spending time with her family.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Donald, four sons, Troy Fowler, Samuel (Stacey) Fowler, Todd (Heather) Fowler, and Timothy (Heather) Fowler, and a daughter; Susan (James) Gaidula; six grandchildren whom she worshipped, Michael Fowler, Jessica Fowler DeWitt, Dana Fowler Smith, Samantha Gaidula, Maille Fowler, and Jason Fowler, two great grandchildren, Everleigh Fowler and Reed Smith, and her brother, Frederick Page. In addition to her parents, Diane was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Page and a grandson, Aidan Fowler.

A memorial service for Diane Fowler will be held on Monday, August 21, 2023 at 6 p.m. in the Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC 121 W. Main St. Lock Haven, PA. Officiating will be Retired Pastor Frank Hartzel. Family and friends will be received in the Funeral Home one hour prior to the services. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.GedonFuneralHomes.com or the Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook Page.

