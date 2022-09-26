Muncy — Diana May Woodward, 78, of Muncy died Friday, September 23, 2022 at her home.

Born June 13, 1944 in Nottingham, England, she was a daughter of the late Francis and Edna (Kirk) Pike. On April 2, 1966 she married Ian Woodward, who survives. Together they celebrated 56 years of marriage.

Diana worked as a hairdresser for many years in England. After moving to the States, she worked at the former Hess’s Department Store and owned and operated the former Fiddlestyx, Milton.

She was a member of Church of the Resurrection, Muncy, where she also previously worked in the nursery Daycare program.

Diana enjoyed golfing, gardening, and loved to host and entertain, yet her family was her greatest joy.

Surviving in addition to her husband are one son and daughter-in-law, Levi and Sarah Woodward, of Muncy; one daughter and son-in-law, Justine and Christopher Stanley, of Richmond, Virginia; one brother, Mick Pike, of Hull, England; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Marlene and Kenneth Singer, of Hughesville and Carol Vega Pike, of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria; and five grandchildren, Joshua, Jack, Ella, Owen, and Kiki.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, September 29 at Church of the Resurrection, 75 Musser Lane, Muncy, where a Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Glenn McCreary officiating.

Burial will be held privately in Resurrection Cemetery, Montoursville.

Memorial contributions in Diana’s memory may be made to the Dickerson Family Fund Office of Philanthropy.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Diana Woodward as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.