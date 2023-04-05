Linden, Pa. — Dewaine H. Keller, Sr., 71, of Linden passed away peacefully on April 4, 2023 at his home in Linden. Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 40 years, Diane L. (Herlocher) Keller.

Born July 18, 1951 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late William H. and Inez A. (Eisenhower) Keller.

A man of many talents and passions, Dewaine began his life's work tilling the earth and farming before taking to the open road as a lifelong truck driver. He spent his entire career in the trucking industry, and his dedication to his work was evident in the countless miles he traveled and the many friendships he formed along the way. After retirement, his love for the profession was such that he even occupied his free time trucking for Netro Trucking.

Dewaine was a man of many virtues, known for his handy skills, his kind heart, and his ability to bring laughter to those around him with his sarcasm and quick wit. He was a man of the soil, a lover of the open road, and a master of the mechanical arts, always ready to lend his expertise to those in need. Above all, Dewaine loved and cherished spending time with his grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three children, Dewaine H. Keller, Jr., of Cogan Station, Dustin D. Keller, of Linden, and Dannette N. Johnson (Larry), of Linden. He was a proud grandfather to five grandchildren, Rachelle, Devon (Irelyn), Domonic, Ethan, and Leah, and eagerly anticipated the arrival of his first great-grandson, Daxtyn. Dewaine is also survived by his brother, Larry Keller, and sister, Darlena Thompkins (Tom), both of Linden, as well as many nieces, nephews, and his beloved dog, Jessie.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sylvia Myers.

A celebration of Dewaine's life will be held 3 p.m. Monday, April 10 at 341 Market Street, Williamsport. The family asks that you please dress casually or wear Dewaine’s favorite attire, jeans and flannels.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

