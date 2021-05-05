Pennsdale -- Devin Joseph Brelsford, 34, of Pennsdale departed this life all too soon Sunday, April 25, 2021. A tragic experience that has brought great sadness, yet he leaves behind a lifetime of memories.

Born September 26, 1986 in Williamsport, he was the beloved son of Curtis W. and Karla L. (Eck) Brelsford, of Muncy.

He attended Muncy Junior-Senior High School and earned his high school diploma. Devin worked as a CNC machine operator and recently started his own business, Brelsford’s Tree Service.

Devin relished in time spent outdoors and was often found hunting, fishing, boating on the river, or riding an ATV. He was ambitious and took great pride in his work—whether trimming trees, smoking meats or tending to his garden. Above all else, he loved his family and will be greatly missed.

Surviving in addition to his parents are his wife, Monica L. (O’Connell) Brelsford; a son, Dustyn M. Trimble and a daughter, Adrianah M. Brelsford; his sister, Cassondra L. Brelsford, of Tomball, Texas; and his paternal grandparents, Linda Eberlin of Picture Rocks and J. Gary and Ann Brelsford, of Muncy.

A visitation will be held from 2 – 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 8 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. Please adhere to social distancing and mask wearing guidelines. Following the visitation, the family invites everyone to the Muncy VFW, Vet Memorial Dr., Muncy for a time of fellowship and celebration of Devin’s life.

Devin’s family wishes to pay tribute to his loving role as a father. They have established the DTAB Benefit Fund at The Muncy Bank & Trust Company, where contributions may be made to support Dustyn and Adrianah. Contributions may be made at any of the local branches or mailed to The Muncy Bank & Trust Company c/o DTAB Benefit Fund, 725 State Route 405, Hughesville, PA 17737.

