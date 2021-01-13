Trout Run -- Deryl L. Maruschak, 71, of Trout Run passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

Surviving is his girlfriend of 26 years, Maryanne Rossello.

Born June 14, 1959 in Dixonville, he was a son of the late Francis and Alice Louise (Harer) Maruschak.

Deryl was a Williamsport High School graduate and received his bachelor's degree in religion from Temple University. He worked in social services throughout the Lycoming County area.

He was a member of the Sons of Italy, the Wheel Inn, Lycoming Creek Anglers, and the Susquehanna Valley Shutterbugs where he had served as secretary and show committee chairman. Deryl enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and fishing, and hosted what he called Fishmas Eve for more than 40 years. He was also known as a talented photographer.

Surviving in addition to his girlfriend are a son, Jesse A. Maruschak (Ginnette); two grandchildren, Natalie G. and Jackson T. Maruschak, all of Leeás Summit, Mo.; a brother, Gary F. Maruschak (Marilyn-Molly), of Millersville, Md.; and a sister, Cynthia A. Maruschak, of Marsh Hill.

A graveside service will be held privately at the convenience of the family in the Pennsdale Cemetery, Bodines.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Deryl's name to the Sons of Italy Lodge 2786, 144 E. Fourth St. Williamsport PA, 17701, or to the Lycoming Creek Anglers Club, 2079 Blair St., Williamsport PA 17701, or the Susquehanna Valley Shutterbugs c/o Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

