Hughesville -- Derrick James Horne, 21, formally of Hughesville, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020.

Born April 13, 1999 in Williamsport, he was a son of David J. (Michele) Horne and Paula R. (Brett) Sipe.

Derrick was a graduate of Hughesville High School Class of 2018. Following graduation, he served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia. He was immensely proud to serve his country with his fellow Airmen. Derrick loved animals, dogs, and especially his fur baby Yeti. In his free time he enjoyed fishing, gaming, and reading.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by two sisters, Olyvia Sipe of Muncy and Aleaha Sipe of Hughesville; three brothers, Zachary (Jill) Horne of Florida, Joshua Horne of Elimsport, and Kody Dibble of Colorado; a niece, Adelynn Horne of Elimsport; paternal grandparents, Van (Kathy) Marks of Milton; paternal step-grandparents, Ray (Sandy) Rhea; a maternal grandmother, Karla Hanner of Montoursville; a maternal grandfather, Mark Hanner of Loyalsock; maternal step-grandparents, Barbara (Jim) Aikey of Muncy.

Derrick was preceded in death by maternal step-grandparents, Terry and Linda Sipe.

A graveside service will be held 2:30 p.m. on Friday, September 4, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, 695 Cemetery Drive, Hughesville, with Rev. Kim Rossi officiating. A luncheon will follow at Kiess Park, 575 RT 442, Muncy.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to the Lycoming County S.P.C.A., 2805 Reach Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.