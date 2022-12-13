Williamsport, Pa. — Denny Kuhns, 49, passed away unexpectedly on Friday Dec. 9, 2022 due to complications from a long-term illness that he courageously battled for 14 years.

Denny loved his families (you know who you are), his animals, and friends. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, playing setback, and watching WWE Smackdown and NXT wrestling.

Per Denny’s wishes there will be no services.

The family would like to thank the nurses and technicians at the Dialysis Center and also Dr. Sam Stea and his team for their many years of devoted care.

Memorial contributions may be made in Denny’s name to Janet Weis Children’s Hospital, 100 N. Academy Ave. Danville PA 17822 or online at www.Geisinger.org; Donate, Make a Gift.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be made on Denny’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Denny Kuhns as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

