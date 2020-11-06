Montoursville -- Dennis W. Snyder, 67, of Montoursville passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at his home.

Dennis was born on March 14, 1953 in Lewisburg and was the son of the late Glen W. and Frances Jean (Hommel) Snyder-Weaver. Dennis married his wife Lynne O. Odell on September 20, 1991 and shared 29 years of marriage.

Dennis retired after many years working in the local area as an Auto Parts Specialist in 2015. He loved music, playing the drums in local bands, cars, and going to local car shows. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, football, and spending time with his family and friends. Dennis will be fondly remembered for his special sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife: Lynne O. (Odell) Snyder; a sister In-law, Karyn O. Yagel of South Williamsport, a nephew; Ryan A. Petersen of South Williamsport, a special niece; Amanda W. Phillips of Williamsport and by a great niece; Freyja Petersen.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

In Dennis’s memory, memorial contributions may be sent to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church 120 South Main St. Hughesville, PA 17737.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.