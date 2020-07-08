Lock Haven -- Dennis (Denny) William White, Jr., 67, of 107 Bridge St., Lock Haven, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Lock Haven on April 21, 1953 to Dennis and Dorothy Peddigree White, Sr.

Dennis was a 1971 graduate of the Lock Haven High School; he was united in marriage on September 8, 1984 to the former Cynthia Brown. Denny had been employed by Crissman’s Meat Market, Piper Aircraft, Valley Sheet Metal and last worked and retired from Billtown Mechanical in South Williamsport. He enjoyed fishing, camping, Disney and was an avid Penn State fan. He served as the Castanea Fire Chief for 15 plus years and a former Director of the Castanea Social Club. He loved traveling in the northeast to watch his daughter Erin play soccer and loved his St. Bernard dog, Barney.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Cynthia White, daughter; Erin White of Virginia, a sister; Connie Barner of Beech Creek and an Aunt; Annabelle Pringle of Lock Haven, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Dennis William White, Jr. will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 at noon in the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven. Family and friends will be received in the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of services. Officiating will be Rev. Allison Grove of the Covenant United Methodist Church, Lock Haven. Representatives of the Castanea Fire Company will hold a brief fireman’s service at noon.

In lieu flowers, memorials can be made in Dennis’s name to the Covenant United Methodist Church, 44 W. Main St. Lock Haven, PA 17745 or the Castanea Fire Company, 111 McElhattan Ave., Castanea, PA 17726.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com and on the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home facebook page.