Williamsport -- Dennis S. "Denny" Kelley, 71, of Williamsport passed away Monday, April 5, 2021 at the Gatehouse at Divine Providence Hospital surrounded by his sons.

Born March 22, 1950 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Hoyt A. and Elizabeth (Crowl) Kelley.

Denny was a 1968 graduate of Williamsport Area High School where he was a track star and a standout running back football player. He later attended Lycoming College. He retired from UPS after many years where he worked his way up from ground to an executive position.

Denny was a member of the Republican League and enjoyed spending time at the Gander Mountain Hunting Club. He also enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and fishing. Denny was a devoted Penn State football fan and could be found enjoying a cocktail while cheering on PSU against Michigan. Most of all, Denny was a devoted father to his two sons while growing up and supporting them at many baseball games.

Surviving are his two sons, Nicholas J. Kelley (Jaime) of Cogan Station and Brett S. Kelley (Melissa) of Williamsport; three grandchildren Myla, Chase, Kayden and a granddaughter on the way; mother of Nick and Brett, Janice Frank of Williamsport; a sister Linda Sykora (Stuart) of Whitefish, Mont.; five nieces and nephews Elizabeth and Lydia Sykora and Todd (Sue), Tim (Lori) and Trudi Kelley; many great-nieces and great-nephews; and a sister-in-law P. Diane Jaymes of Port Charlotte, Fla.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother H. Allen Kelley.

A celebration of Denny’s life will be held at a later date at Pine Creek for family and friends to honor his wishes of never missing another fishing season.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

