Williamsport -- Dennis Paul Baker, 73, of Williamsport died Monday, September 13, 2021.

Born April 1, 1948, he was a son of the late Blanchard and Martha (Solomon) Baker.

Paul worked several jobs and had a personality larger than life. He loved to tell jokes and could embellish any story to make those around him laugh. Paul enjoyed watching wrestling on TV and being with his family. He loved spending time with his nieces and nephews.

Surviving are three sisters, Marlene Baker of Williamsport, Linda Whiteman (Robert) of Middletown and Sue Lowe of Muncy as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, John, Blanchard and Charles Baker; a niece Wendy Baker and brother- in-law Ken Lowe.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

