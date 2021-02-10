Milton -- Dennis P. O’Brien of Milton, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born July 21, 1957 in Staten Island, N.Y., he was the son of the late Edward W. and Maureen V. O’Brien. On November 22, 2014, he married the former Donda M. Tolbert and together they celebrated 6 years of marriage.

Dennis served his country honorably during the Vietnam War, where he became permanently disabled while serving in the U.S. Navy.

In addition to his wife, Donda, he is survived by one step-daughter Heather (Robert) Haines, of Milton and their five children: Katrina, Bradley, Scarlett, Kennedy, and Willow; one sister, Maureen, and two brothers, John and Timothy.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Kevin and Edward, and one sister, Kathleen.

Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com