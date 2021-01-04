Jersey Shore -- Dennis Meryl Stabley, 79, of Jersey Shore passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

He was born on March 25, 1941 in Jersey Shore and was the son of the late Meryl A. and Lois A. (Larrison) Stabley. Dennis graduated from Jersey Shore High School in 1959 and then served with the U.S. Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He had worked as a masonry contractor, then for over 20 years, he was a masonry instructor for the Dept. of Corrections, from where he retired. Dennis was Christian by faith, was a member of the NRA and enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, collecting arrowheads and anything to do with being outdoors.

Dennis is survived by six sons; Kelly T. Stabley (Elizabeth), Dennis W. Stabley (Mary Lee), Mark A. Stabley (Susan) and Eric S. Stabley (Diane), all of Jersey Shore, Zach Stabley (Elise) of Lansdale and Matt Stabley (Sarah) of Boyertown, 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, one brother; Ronald Stabley (Linda) of Jersey Shore and partner of 22 years; Elizabeth Campana. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister; Cheryl “Sherry” Stabley.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

