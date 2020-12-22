Williamsport -- Dennis Michael Navarro of Williamsport, Pennsylvania passed away on December 17, 2020.

Dennis was born in Williamsport, Pennsylvania on April 29, 1945 to Mary and Alfredo Navarro. He graduated from Saint Mary’s High School in 1963.

He was married to Linda Casale (parents Frank and Blanch Casale) on October 8, 1966 and they celebrated 54 years together.

Dennis proudly worked as a Williamsport Firefighter for 28 years and retired as a Platoon Chief in 1998. He also worked at the New Lycoming Bakery in South Williamsport with his father, Alfredo Navarro. Dennis was a member of the Pennsylvania National Guard.

He is survived by his wife Linda Navarro, daughter Denise Navarro, sons Tom Navarro (Jennifer Sullivan), Michael Navarro (Heather Navarro), Greg Navarro (Stephanie Navarro) and Roman Navarro. He was a loving and devoted grandfather to Ava, Sofia, Sammy, and Nina Navarro.

Dennis was a proud and loving family man who truly enjoyed spending countless hours with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was a lifetime member of the Gesang Verein Harmonia Club in Williamsport. Dennis also spent time as a member of the Republican Club.

Dennis especially enjoyed watching Penn State Football games on Saturdays with his family as he loved his Nittany Lions and attending football games in State College for over fifty years. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and sports fan.

Most of all, Dennis was a selfless man who would always lend a hand to anyone in need. He instilled lifelong values and effective principles onto his children, family, and friends. Dennis enriched the lives of everyone around him and truly left the world a better place.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. 4th St., Williamsport with the Rev. Brian Van Fossen officiating.

CDC guidelines will be followed, social distancing and a mask will be required.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully suggest memorial contributions in Dennis’s name may be made to; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or The Salvation Army, 457 Market St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

