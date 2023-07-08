Danville, Pa. — Dennis L. Houseknecht, 73, of Danville passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born April 26, 1950 in Danville, he was the son of the late Arthur and Vivian (Metzger) Houseknecht. He married the former Mary Jane Lehman and together they celebrated 31 years of marriage until her passing in 2004.

Dennis attended Danville High School and served honorably in the U.S. Army. He was self-employed, running Houseknecht Paving and Excavating, and enjoyed being an owner/operator truck driver for Mercer Transportation. He was a member of the Danville American Legion Post 40, the Continental Fire Company #3, and the Danville Boat Club.

He loved all types of hunting and fishing. Dennis enjoyed working on old trucks and equipment. His nickname was Gabby, because he also enjoyed having good conversations with family and friends.

He is survived by five children: Norman Houseknecht, of Danville, Bruce Houseknecht, Tonya Lauver, of Lewisburg, Jennifer (Billy) Betz, of Southampton, and David (Julie) Houseknecht, of Danville; four grandchildren: Kassidy Houseknecht, Brooke Zerby, Makayla Houseknecht, and Lance Houseknecht; one brother: Arthur (Barb) Houseknecht, of Danville; one sister: Sharon DeGreen, of Washingtonville; and his companion: Pam Miller, of White Deer.

Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Houseknecht.

There will be a visitation from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville, where a memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. with Larry Kirkner officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

