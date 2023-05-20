Muncy, Pa. — Dennis G. "Denny" Seeley, Sr., 77, of Muncy passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at The Gatehouse Hospice, Williamsport.

Born January 16, 1946 in Canton, he was the son of the late Harold and Betty (Heasley) Seeley. On May 6, 1966, he married the former Beatrice A. "Beana" (Snyder) and they just celebrated 57 years of marriage earlier this month.

He was employed as an auto mechanic for 52 years.

Surviving besides his wife "Beana" Seeley are two sons: Dennis G. Seeley, Jr. and his wife Wendy of Hughesville and Craig Seeley of Milton; and a granddaughter, Raajah Mae of Milton.

In keeping with his wishes, no services will be held and any memorial contributions may be made to the Gatehouse.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hughesville Funeral Home & Cremation Svc, Inc., 5069 Route 220 Highway, Hughesville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.hughesvillefuneralhome.com.

