Troy -- Dennis E. “Archie” Lowe, 61, succumbed to extended health problems on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at his mountain home in Troy.

Born in Jersey Shore on May 25, 1959, he was the youngest and undeniably the most adventurous child to Spike and Doris Lowe. Raised in Newberry, he and his crew of forever friends kept the Newberry-life the way it was meant to be: family, friends, Roosevelt, Randall’s, and a good amount of mischief and keg parties down at the river. Newberry’s version of “Dennis the Menace,” he was forever affectionately known as “Menace” by his sisters and their children.

Archie was active in Little League baseball, graduated from Williamsport Area High School in 1977, and proudly served in the United States Navy. Throughout his life, his love of the woods, where he retreated to in his later life, was prominent. From his early trapping days, his joy and skill in hunting (always with a trusty beagle) and fishing were well known. His career saw him as a much sought-after window and door installer overseeing large projects having him traveling around the east coast. He was later employed by KNZ Construction.

Along with his Grizzly Adams life, Archie enjoyed reading, and was a terrific storyteller with many, many stores to tell. He didn’t shy away from the dance floor and the man could cook, which he loved to share. Archie will certainly be remembered for that fabulous smile that got him both in and out of trouble.

He was predeceased by his parents, brother, Steven “Jake” Lowe, and brother-in-law, Steve Hinkel. He is survived by two sisters, Darlene Dudek, of Newberry and Joanne Lowe-Hinkel, of Palm Coast, Florida; nieces, Jennifer Dudek, of Williamsport, Acacia Bobotas, of Williamsport and Tessa Hinkel, of Palm Coast; and his chosen family, Bill Ogden, Leo Wheeland, and Brandon, Leigha, Brooks and Letti Hicks who provided for his care.

A visitation will be held 6 – 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 13 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street Williamsport followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m. Mask wearing and following state and CDC guidelines will be encouraged.

The family understands if you are not comfortable coming to services during the current pandemic but ask that you don’t let it stop you from thinking about the times you shared with Archie and what he meant to you. He lived life on his terms, lived hard, worked hard, and for a good while partied harder than most.

In lieu of flowers please share acts of kindness with each other or memorial contributions may be made in Archie’s name to a charity of one’s choice.

Resting high upon that mountain, his wishes for cremation to be honored under the care of Sanders Mortuary.

