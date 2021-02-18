Williamsport -- Dennis “Denny” Marshall, 79, of Williamsport went to heaven to be with Jesus on Friday, February 12, 2021 in the presence of his loving wife, partner, and best friend of 56 years, Sandy (Bair) Marshall, who he met through a blind date on a hayride.

Born on February 5, 1942 in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Franklin and Bernice Marshall.

Denny graduated from Williamsport Area High School in 1961 and attended Lycoming College for two years. Prior to his retirement in 2002, he was a long-time Lineman Leader for PPL. In addition to being a member of the former Trinity United Methodist Church for over 50 years, he taught Sunday school and led youth fellowship with his wife for many years. He was a track athlete and competitive runner. He was an accomplished and award-winning handgun shooter. In 2000, he was a recipient of the Governor’s Award for volunteer services supporting community crime prevention as a result of his 15 years serving as a certified NRA and personal protection course instructor alongside his wife. He was an active lifetime member of the Keystone Sportsman’s Association, Consolidated Sportsmen’s Association, and the NRA.

Denny was an amazing husband, father, and “pappy.” He enjoyed telling stories and jokes to everyone he encountered. His laugh was infectious, and he brought so much joy to those around him. His personal slogan was the 4 Fs: Faith, Family, Freedom, and Firearms. He shared the gospel of Christ and was a shining light for Jesus everywhere he went. Denny’s life was a true testament to 2 Timothy 4:7 “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”

Denny is survived by his wife, Sandy Marshall, his daughter, Michele Ly (Chi) of West Palm Beach, Florida, son-in-law Dean Fink of York, Pennsylvania, and his sister, Revenea Ennis (Allan) of Sebastian, Florida; four grandchildren, Noelle Thorne (Joshua), Angel Ly, Teressa Fink, and Ana Ly; and three great-grandchildren, Wesley, James, and Elizabeth Thorne.

In addition to his parents, Denny was preceded in death by his daughter, Denise Fink.

A celebration of life service will be held 3 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021 at Pine Street United Methodist Church, 441 Pine Street, Williamsport. There will be a visitation from 2 to 3 p.m., with the service to follow. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Face masks are required. A recording of the service of the service can be found under Denny’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Denny’s name can be sent to Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 (samaritanspurse.org) or First Care Women’s Clinic, PO Box 15198, West Palm Beach, FL 33416 (firstcareforlife.com).

The family of Denny would like to send a special thank you to all the faithful prayer warriors who supported the family and to the loving and caring Family Hospice staff.

