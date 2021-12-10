Cogan Station -- Dennis A. Dailey, Sr., 78, of Cogan Station passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital.

Born February 6, 1943 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late William P. Sr. and Marion E. (Seitzer) Dailey.

He was a 1961 graduate of Williamsport High School and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era. Denny was a member of American Legion Post #1, Williamsport. He worked various jobs in the Williamsport area and was well known for his astonishing collection of Volvos.

Denny was a kind spirited go to man, he was a jack of all trades and known to fix anything. He often was found skating at Trout Pond Park or Sunset Skating rink. He loved spending time with his dogs, collecting Coca-Cola memorabilia, working on cars, riding rollercoasters and showing his John Deere tractor. Above all else, he had a love for his family always putting them first and being one call away.

Surviving are two children, Dennis A. Dailey, Jr. (Donna) of New Berlin and Dawn Ann Card (Brad) of Magnolia, Delaware; his partner in life for 22 years, Linda Rakoskie, of Elysburg; five grandchildren, Joshua Dailey of Wichita Falls, Texas, Megan Blackwood (Mitchell) of Felton, Delaware, Madeleine Murray (Tyler) of Centerville, Virginia, Alexander Sullivan and Ariyanna Sullivan, both of Goldsboro, North Carolina; a great-granddaughter, Lucy Mae; and two siblings, Duane Dailey (Charlotte) of Linden and Ethel Mae Verkey (Jan) of Florida.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Gary W. Dailey, Sr.

A memorial service to honor Denny's life will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 14, at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave. Williamsport. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until the time of service Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Denny's name may be made to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport PA 17701 or the American Cancer Society ACS, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Online condolences may be made on Denny's memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.



