Williamsport — Denise M. Rhodes, 63, of Williamsport passed away Friday, August 5, 2022 at the Gatehouse, Williamsport.

Denise was born on August 5, 1959 in Orange, New Jersey and was the daughter of the late George and Gwendolyn (Smith) Rhodes, Sr. She had obtained her master’s at Lincoln University. She had worked in the area of social services and worked at Hope Enterprises, White Deer Run, Best Nest, and the Assistance office of Lycoming County. Denise was an impressionable mother who had a great fun spirit and dedication to her family. She truly was the matriarch. She also enjoyed traveling and shopping.

Denise is survived by three sons; Kem R. Rhodes of Menands, N.Y., Troy E. Rhodes of Williamsport, and Quinn Rhodes of Atlanta, Georgia; four grandchildren; Kem Jr., Mi’yarah, Aaron, and Elijah, and numerous family friends from the organizations from where she had worked in the community. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother; George Rhodes.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport.

Send condolences at www.jamesmaneval.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Denise Rhodes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.