Woolrich -- Denis R. Malin, born August, 5th,1931 passed away on March 19, 2021.

A proud native of Buffalo, N.Y., he has resided in Woolrich for the past 37 years and is survived by the love of his life Dr. Sue A. Malin. They were married in 1974 and their incredible love story always took them on new adventures together. They performed together, learned together, danced together, played instruments together, even farmed together from Michigan to Pennsylvania.

Denis’ experiences in life included graduating from Lafayette University, The Pennsylvania State University and Grand Rapids Junior College. He was a proud Army veteran, a psychiatric nurse, a Director of children's theatre, played semi-pro hockey among many other endeavors. He was highly accomplished in many musical instruments and played in Classical and Jazz ensembles. He also taught at various Universities. Denis was a true renaissance man, highly capable in the arts, sports, cooking, etc. He kept up with the times and was extremely modern for his age. He was sought out for his experience by professionals and amateurs in all fields of his knowledge.

Denis elevated all who knew him to be their best, through his enthralling conversations and beautiful mentorship. He made an impact on too many lives to count. He owned his stage and he wouldn’t want any tears over his last curtain call. To his family and friends though, a judge of a man's influence in their lives is not the emotion that they experience because of his passing, but the hole in their lives that now exists.

Denis will now be waiting for us with a beer in his hand and a story to tell of his next adventure... 2nd star to the right and straight on till morning!

Arrangements are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W, Main St. Lock Haven. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.