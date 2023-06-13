Turbotville, Pa. — Delroy B. "Del" Moser, 85, of rural Turbotville passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

He was born December 18, 1937 near Turbotville, a son of the late Byron K. and Edith A. (Dyer) Moser. On December 4, 1970, he married the former Nancy Brown and they have celebrated 52 years of marriage.

A 1955 graduate of Turbotville High School, he had been earlier employed at Hackenburg's Body Shop and later at ACF Industries for over 22 years, both in Milton.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, woodworking, and gardening. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and attending their sports activities.

Del was a member of Bridle Path Hunting Club in Gregg Twp., Union County and was a member of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church where he helped with mowing grass.

Surviving besides his wife, Nancy Moser, is a son, Gregg Moser and his wife Dana and a daughter, Tricia A. Thomas and her husband Doug, all of Watsontown; three grandchildren: Garrett S. Moser and his wife Gabrielle and Derek and Rachel Thomas; and a sister, Jane M. Hart in Maryland.

Preceding him in death besides his parents was a sister, Karen Collins.

In keeping with his wishes, no services will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville.

