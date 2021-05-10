Picture Rocks -- Delores J. Miller, 72, of Picture Rocks died Thursday, May 6, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born March 9, 1949 in Muncy, she was a daughter of the late Freeman and Katheryn (Middlesworth) Hans. She and her husband, Carl E. "Buck" Miller, would have celebrated 48 years of marriage on September 14, 2021.

Delores was employed as a school crossing guard for the East Lycoming School District over 35 years, a job she truly loved. She also collected cows and enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, crocheting, playing Bingo, and above all spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two daughters, Amanda L. (Jeff) Deloach of Estill, S.C., and Nicole R. Miller of Lock Haven; a son, Scott A. (Christy Snauffer) Miller of Montoursville; a sister, Valerie (Matthew) Deetz of Muncy; two brothers, William (Connie) Hans of Milton, and Michael (Patricia) Hans of Pennsdale; three grandchildren, Madison R. Miller, McKenna L. Miller, and Joseph Bower; and one great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents, Delores was preceded in death by a brother, Neil Hans; and two sisters, Kay Hans and Treana Hans.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 3476 Beaver Lake Road, Hughesville, with Rev. Ronald G. Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.