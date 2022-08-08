Montgomery — Delores J. Dewalt, 82, of Montgomery died Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Embassy of Loyalsock, Montoursville.

Born February 26, 1940 in Philipsburg, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Cyril M. and Pauline C. (Pedrazzani) Johnson. On November 28, 1964, she married David T. DeWalt, who preceded her in death May 2, 2010. Together they celebrated 45 years of marriage.

Delores was a 1958 graduate of Montgomery High School. She was employed at Plastic Vac in the Accounting Department and the Montgomery Borough Office. After several years of employment, Delores left the workforce to take care of her niece, nephews, and her own mother and father-in-law.

She was an active member of the Church of the Resurrection, Muncy, where she was a Eucharistic Minister. She belonged to the Altar and Rosary Society, Women’s Organization, and was the Treasurer for several years. Delores enjoyed making crafts and food for the Bazaars and various other activities that the church and women's organization held. Delores was an active participant at the Zafar Grotto Rafaz Club alongside her husband, who was a member. As a participant, she enjoyed volunteering her time at the Little League World Series and various other events. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Delores was a very skilled seamstress and loved crafting and quilting in her spare time. She was a member of a local quilting guild.

Surviving are a brother, Cyril Johnson, Jr. and his companion, Cheryl Willard, of New Columbia; four sisters, JoAnna Johnson, of Montgomery, Mary McQuay and her husband, Robert, of Montoursville, Monica Zimmerman, of Florida; and Nancy McQuay-Hackett and her husband, Barry, of New Columbia; and numerous nieces and nephews, including Gary McQuay, Jr., Heather McQuay and Shaun McQuay, who affectionately referred to her as their “second mother.”

In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by a sister, Rose Marie Bressler and niece, Cindy McQuay.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family

Burial will be held in St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery, Montgomery.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions be made to either the Church of the Resurrection, 75 Musser Lane, Muncy, PA 17756 or to Alzheimer’s Association, online at alz.org.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com

