Montoursville -- Delores J. “Dee” Gingery, 87, of Montoursville died peacefully at her home on Friday, January 21, 2022 and entered into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior.

Born November 10, 1934 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of Earl and Martha (Durrwachter) Chadderdon. She married Phillip E. Gingery on December 5, 1953 and together celebrated 64 years of marriage, before his passing on Dec. 31, 2017.

Dee was a 1953 graduate of Williamsport High School. She retired as an operator at Bell Telephone (AT&T) where she had worked for over 40 years. She was a member of the Bell Telephone Pioneers and a member of the former Northway Presbyterian Church. Dee enjoyed the simple things in life of picking berries, sitting in her garage visiting with her neighbors, eating ice cream, going for car rides, and going out for lunch with her family or anyone who would take her. Her greatest joy in life was her family, cheering on her grandchildren and great grandchildren with their activities and being a “Gemaw” to her family and everyone she met.

Surviving are a son Phillip L. Gingery (Rhonda L.) of Cogan Station, two grandchildren Tara L. Wyland (Joseph) of Montoursville and Lance P. Gingery of Cogan Station, three great grandchildren Tristan, Lia, and Elijah, a sister Dorothy McLees of Montoursville, and several nieces and nephews who she enjoyed talking with.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by four siblings Elwood Wright, DeWitt Chadderdon, John Chadderdon, and Mary Orwig.

A visitation will be held from 5-6 p.m. Friday, January 28 at Sanders Mortuary 821 Diamond St. Williamsport, followed by a memorial service to honor Dee’s life at 6 p.m.

Burial will be in Montoursville Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

E-condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com.



