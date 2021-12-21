Lock Haven -- Delores “Ilene” Fiedler went home to be with her Lord after a short illness on December 20, 2021 at the age of 89. Ilene was a lifelong resident of Lock Haven.

She was born on a farm in Swissdale on February 20, 1932. She was the daughter of the late Bruce and Anna Clymer Munro.

Ilene was predeceased by five siblings, Arthur (Martha) Munro, Eleanor (Paul) Reese, Dorothy (Hayes) Probst, Catherine (Charles) Taylor, and Phyllis McDonough, and a son-in-law, Kenneth Windell . Ilene was a loving mother to Anna Mae (Ken) Windell and a special Nana to her two grandchildren, Rhonda (Dave) Sweely Demko and Glenden Sweely.

Ilene was happily married for 60 years to her husband, George Fiedler, who predeceased her in 2010. George and Ilene were members of the First Baptist Church of Lock Haven. Ilene enjoyed teaching Sunday School at the church for many years alongside her husband. Ilene was employed at Cobblers Shoes in Jersey Shore and Robb’s Store in Avis. After “retiring” Ilene still kept busy cleaning and caring for friends and family. George and Ilene spent most of their vacations camping and had a favorite spot in Morris where they met many lifelong friends. Ilene also enjoyed cooking, baking cookies, birdwatching, playing games with her grandchildren, and mowing her grass. Ilene made a special mark on the lives of those that survive her, including her daughter, grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Her family will never forget her strong spirit, family values, or her homemade ice cream, bread, and peach pie.

Funeral and burial services will be private. Interment will be at Swissdale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The First Baptist Church of Lock Haven, 210 North Vesper St., Lock Haven, PA 17745.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Yost Gedon-Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com and the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.



