Jersey Shore, Pa. — Delores E. Koch, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, passed away on July 15, 2023, in Danville at the age of 89.

Delores was born on January 18, 1934, in Jersey Shore to the late Bert A. and Julia (Carr) Good.

Throughout her life, Delores held various secretarial positions, including working at Reese Lumber and the Church of God in Jersey Shore. She was a dedicated homemaker who took pride in her role as a wife and mother. She married the love of her life, Floyd R. Koch on August 13, 1951 who passed away on May 31, 2020. Delores had a passion for flowers and gardening, finding solace and joy in nurturing nature's beauty. She also enjoyed practicing yoga and expanding her knowledge through psychology classes. Delores was renowned for her exceptional pie-making skills. She had a fondness for Penn State Football and traveled extensively visiting her children while they were serving in the military.

In addition to her parents and her loving husband of 68 years, Floyd, Delores is preceded in death by two grandsons, Michael and Gordon Koch, Jr., and seven sisters, Mildred Yothers, Elsie Good, Helen Stabley, Bertina Royer, Margie Wheary, Alice Hughes and Mary Prince.

She is survived by her daughter, Delores A. Brown, and three sons, Gordon L. (Agnes) Koch, Donald E. (Leticia) Koch, and Wayne L. (Roxann) Koch. Delores leaves behind a legacy through her 9 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren and several special loving family members and friends.

Family and friends are invited to attend a public viewing on Thursday, July 20, 2023, from 10 a.m. to noon at Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, located at 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore. Following the viewing, a funeral service officiated by Pastor Dan Peters will commence at 12 p.m. Delores will be laid to rest in Jersey Shore Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making donations in Delores's name to the Hyner Lodge Foundation at 2311 Hyner Mountain Road, Lock Haven, PA 17745.

To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.rearickcarpenter.com.

