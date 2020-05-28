Williamsport -- Delores E. Eiswerth, 91, of Williamsport, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at her home.

Born March 27, 1929 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Roy W. and Nora P. (Hill) Vance.

Delores was employed by GTE Sylvania for 32 years working in production. She later worked in the shoe department for several years at K-Mart. One of her greatest accomplishments in life was creating a loving home on First Avenue where she resided for 44 years, extending open arms to family and friends. She enjoyed planting flowers in her garden beds, putting up bird feeders and watching the birds. Delores and her son Jeff were avid New York Mets and Pittsburgh Steelers fans. She loved listening to country music, especially her favorite artist Willie Nelson, playing bingo and taking a chance on scratch off lottery tickets. Delores took great delight in decorating for Christmas, cooking and hosting her family for the holidays.

She will always be remembered for being a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her flamboyant personality and remarks will always be remembered, as well as her charitable contributions to the community.

Surviving are her six children, Beverly A. Weaver, of Pennsdale, Alice Stelter (Tom), of Selinsgrove, Jona Eiswerth, of Shamokin Dam, Laurie J. Lyons, of Colonial Heights, Virginia, Joyce A. Fornwalt (Mike), of Muncy and Jeffrey A. Eiswerth, of Williamsport; three sisters, Hazel Barger, of Williamsport, Evelyn Holtz, of Delaware and Martha Jaques, of New York; 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Fronce , Wilbur and Herman Vance; two sisters, Bertha Mitcheltree and Ethel Lawry and a grandson Jamie Weaver.

A graveside service to honor the life of Delores will be held 1 p.m. Monday, June 1 at Montoursville Cemetery, 1401 E. Broad St., Montoursville.

Memorial contributions may be made in Delores’ name to the Lycoming County SPCA 2805 Reach Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701 or the Lycoming County Hometown Heroes, c/o Veteran Affairs, 48 West Third Street, Williamsport, PA 17701

Online condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com under Delores’ memorial page.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.