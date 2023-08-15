Lock Haven, Pa. — Delores A. Mayes, 87, a resident of Susque View Home, passed away Monday, August 14, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born September 3, 1935 in Lock Haven, she was a daughter of the late Devester McDowell (D.M.) and Catharine (Adams) Heverly.

Delores was a graduate of Lock Haven High School.

She was employed as a Teacher’s Aide as well as at the Woolrich Plant in Avis.

Delores served with the Avis Volunteer Fire Department.

She loved playing Bingo and enjoyed both needle point and crossword puzzles, and at times you could find her reading romantic novels.

Surviving are her sons, Clifford (Jennifer) Mayes of Maryland and Ronald (Marlene) Mayes of Lock Haven; two sisters, Glady Steiger of Avis and Grace Hevner of Beech Creek, and a brother, Gary Heverly of Lock Haven; seven grandchildren: Brittany, Joey, Matthew, Chad, Travis, Danielle, and Cody; two great grandchildren, Mackenzie Starr and Bently Cole; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Harry Heverly and sister, Diane Miller.

A viewing will be held on Monday, August 21, 2023 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington.

