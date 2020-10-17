Montoursville -- Della M. Kuhns, 71, of Montoursville passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

Born July 1, 1949 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late J. Dell and May L. (Wentz) Caldwell.

Della was a 1967 graduate of Williamsport High School. For over 20 years she worked at Labels by Pulizzi, Williamsport. For many years Della taught tax preparation classes and prepared taxes through H&R Block.

Della enjoyed traveling and reading, especially mystery novels. She loved fresh garden flowers and could be found strolling her flower beds daily. She spent many days with her beloved basset hound, Leo.

Surviving are two daughters, Amy S. Kuhns, of Montoursville and Melissa A. Bubb (Paul), of Linden; two grandchildren, Jeremiah D. Bubb (Laura) and Isabella M. Loffredo (Dominic); a brother, George Miller (Win), of Fallbrook, California; and two sisters, Nancy Werkheiser, of Tatamy and Susan Bogden (Chuck) of Duncannon.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, David Miller.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Della’s name may be made to Speranza Animal Rescue, 1216 Brandt Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

