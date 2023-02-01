Montoursville, Pa. — Della L. Wacker, 86, of Montoursville passed away at home on Jan. 28, 2023 while surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Barbours on March 16, 1936, a daughter of James and Ethel (Harkins) Lewis.

When Della was younger, she worked at Sylvania but later she devoted her life to her family as a wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. She especially enjoyed cooking, baking, and spending time with family fishing.

She and her husband, Charles H. Wacker, would have celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary on June 26, 2023. Surviving in addition to her husband are her children and their families; Gary (Cathy) Pennycoff, Diane (Dave) Hess, Steven (Deb) Wacker, Marilyn (Shawn) Myers and Richard Wacker, 17 grandchildren, 6 step-grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 14 step great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren. Also surviving are her brothers; Raymond Lewis and Donald Lewis.

In addition to her parents her brothers Arthur and Robert; sisters Marilyn Raemsch and Irene Roles-Bliss; daughter in law Rose Wacker, and a great grandson all preceded her in death.

At Della's request, there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions in Della’s name may be made to either Faith United Methodist Church, 700 Fairview Dr., Montoursville, PA 17754 or Susquehanna Health Foundation, for the benefit of Susquehanna family Hospice, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with assisting the family. To share a memory or sign a register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.