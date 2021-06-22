Linden -- Delbert G. "Peck" Eckman, 67, of Linden passed away Friday, June 18, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport with his wife by his side.

Surviving is his loving wife of 43 years, Thelma J. (Weaver) Eckman.

Born March 31, 1954 in Williamsport he was a son of the late Charles and Isabell (Rudy) Eckman.

Peck was a 1972 graduate of Williamsport Area High School. He retired from Conrail in 2014 as a conductor for 38 years. Peck enjoyed spending time at his cabin Cold Springs, hunting and fishing. Most of all, Peck loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Cain Eckman (Ashley) of Linden and Brittney Marvin (Jason) of Mont.; five grandchildren, Jade, Macelyn, Addy, William and Lucas; seven siblings, George, Jim, Steve, Pat, Beth, Dave and Sherry.

A celebration of Peck’s life will be announced at a later date for family and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made in Peck’s name to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Delbert Eckman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



